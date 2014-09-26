In the Upshot on Wednesday, Neil Irwin looked at a new, massive survey on American attitudes towards big business and tried to explain a contradiction in the numbers.

Forty eight percent of Americans think that corporations have too much power. That was around average compared to other countries, with Brazil on the high end at 63 percent and China the low at 24 percent. But if you phrased the question a little differently, you got a different response. When asked whether it’s good or bad for corporations to be influential, just 31 percent of Americans said it’s a good thing. Only Germany, Poland, Britain and Hong Kong had a lower percentage of people say that. In other words, Americans are relatively OK with Big Business’s current power, but they don’t want them to be influential. That seems slightly contradictory. But Irwin clears this up. “Americans aren’t antibusiness, in other words,” he writes. “They’re just against business having what they see as too much power in Washington.”

It’s not hard to see why Americans would be hostile to Big Business right now. Consider this: In the New York Times on Thursday, Jonathan Weisman wrote about the corporate donors for the 501(c)(4) arm of the Republican Governors Association (officially called the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee). 501(c)(4) organizations are groups that are designed to improve “social welfare.” More importantly, they don’t have to reveal the names of their donors or the donation amounts. That’s been a boon for political groups, but the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee screwed up and accidentally revealed its donor list. As Weisman reported, a number of big corporations—Aetna, Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil, Koch Companies, Pfizer, Walmart and others—have donated more than $250,000 to the organization. In return, they’ve received invitations to “exclusive dinners” and special policy meetings. Some events have featured skiing and snowmobiling. At the 2012 conference in Las Vegas, guests “were also treated to an ‘under the Eiffel Tower’ event at the Paris Las Vegas hotel’s Chateau Nightclub.”

The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee may have accidentally revealed its donor list, but it certainly isn’t alone. The Democratic Governors Association has its own 501(c)(4) called the Center for Innovative Policy. It almost certainly offers the same perks and access to its corporate donors. It’s easy to imagine how that access can lead directly to beneficial policy decisions. No wonder Americans don’t want corporations to have too much power.