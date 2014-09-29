When President Barack Obama said "nobody gets a pass" on fighting climate change in a speech last week, he might as well have been speaking directly to India. India’s willingness to reduce greenhouse gases is a major wild card in negotiations for a global climate treaty next year. It's difficult to imagine a meaningful agreement that doesn’t include some kind of commitment from what is, after all, the country with the second largest population in the world. But Indian officials haven’t been very enthusiastic about the prospect. Just a day after Obama spoke, India's environment minister Prakash Javadekar told the New York Times, “What cuts? That’s for more developed countries."

Addressing those differences will be a major topic of discussion on Monday, when Obama and newly elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first-ever meeting in Washington. It’s easy to see why India’s emissions are so important. India is already the world’s fourth-biggest polluter—after China, and the U.S., and European Union combined. Last year, its emissions rose over 5 percent, as this graph from the Global Carbon Project shows:

India’s emissions are rising at this pace because it is developing so quickly. More economic activity means a lot more pollution, particularly in a country with so many people. But India's officials say its unfair to ignore history—and they have a point. If you tally up the emissions that different countries have produced since 1870, India is responsible for just 44 gigatons. Compare that to the U.S., which has produced 370 gigatons, the most of any country in thh world. Even today, India's emissions on a per person basis are still quite low. And which country has the highest emissions per person? That would still be the U.S.