To her credit, Hillary Clinton has seized on inequality as a theme of her proto-presidential campaign. She has despaired about the increasing “share of income and wealth going to those at the very top—not just the top 1 percent, but the top .1 percent or the .01 percent.” She has warned that inequality is an issue that “affects our democracy.”

But when she has hinted at solutions to the problem, Clinton's rhetoric has been much less rousing. Essentially, Clinton has argued that the answer is to boost the economic lot of “people on the bottom and people in the middle class [who] no longer feel like they have the opportunity to do better.” Lift more people out of poverty and get middle class incomes growing again, and inequality will diminish.

This isn’t really true. The analytical mistake Clinton makes is to assume that inequality is one problem, when in fact it’s two. There’s the problem of economic stagnation for lower- and middle-income workers. And there’s the problem of the ultra-rich capturing more and more of the country’s income and wealth. And fixing one does not mean fixing the other. If you’re as concerned about the escalating power of the one percent as you are about the declining economic fortunes of folks at the bottom, then merely boosting the middle class will not suffice.

We know this partly from a historical episode Clinton should be intimately acquainted with: her husband’s presidency. Over the course of those eight years, poverty declined and the middle-class saw some genuine gains, with average income for the non-wealthy increasing by about 15 percent. But the one percent’s share of income still skyrocketed, from just under 14 percent in 1993 to over 19 percent in 2000, according to data from Emmanuel Saez and Thomas Piketty.