Man’s unceasing ingenuity in harnessing various types of power to serve his ends is visible in many forms. Steam, gunpowder, gasoline, when forced into confined areas and released mechanically, are known to produce both benefits and woes—depending on the aims of those operating the controls.

Not quite so obvious, not equally utilitarian, is the type of force known as Political Pressure. Through the ages Food has been Man’s most effective source of that kind of power. With careful manipulation it also produces benefits and woes. A brief historical demonstration of this application is outlined below