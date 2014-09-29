If Republicans win control of the Senate in November, as polls continue to suggest they will, the most direct change to the existing power structure in Washington won’t be to lawmaking, which will remain subject to veto, but to the executive and judicial branches, which will lose a Democratic majority that’s friendly to President Obama’s nominees.

That’s a recipe not just for gridlock, but for management problems within the government and for unnecessary vacancies on the federal bench. This story has been told before. What hasn’t been discussed much, though, is the possibility that Republicans will reverse a change Democrats made to the filibuster rules, which allows simple majorities to confirm all executive and judicial branch nominees, save for Supreme Court picks.

This is a genuine point of contention within the Senate GOP conference. And it’s possible that Republicans wouldn’t be able to muster the 51 votes they’d need to reverse the rule change. But either way, it’s clear that they want the press to frame this as a story about Republicans agreeing to relinquish power for the benefit of old norms and fresh comity. But the truth is basically the reverse. In a counterintuitive way, restoring the filibuster for nominations next year would constitute a power grab by the Republican majority. And this time, it would make the Senate more undemocratic than it already is.

To understand why, consider the possibility of an unexpected Supreme Court vacancy. When Democrats changed the rules, they conspicuously left Supreme Court nominees subject to the filibuster. Presumably if a vacancy had arisen in the past few months, and Republicans filibustered a qualified liberal nominee, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid would’ve just changed the rules again. Instead, Republicans will likely come into power with the Supreme Court filibuster intact. And, with two years left in Obama’s presidency, it would be a remarkable concession to him if they eliminated it next year. Why make it easier, even at the margins, for Obama to confirm a new Supreme Court justice without substantial Republican buy-in?