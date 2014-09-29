The American Academy of Pediatrics has just revised its official position on birth control: The academy's new guidence advises members to recommend intrauterine devices (IUDs) and progestin implants as the most effective birth control methods available. The announcement, which appears in the flagship journal Pediatrics, is important for its own sake— because it’s likely to change patterns of medical practice—and reduce the incidence of pregnancy. It’s also important for what it says about the ongoing controversy over who should pay for contraception.

IUDs come in two forms, one that uses copper and another that uses hormones. With either one, a physician implants the device in the uterus and it lasts for years. Both pediatricians and gynecologists like IUDs because they are just as effective in real-life as they are in the lab. By contrast, the two most popular contraceptives for teens, condoms and the pill, are more prone to human error. Women on the pill may miss a dose or partners may incorrectly use a condom. Women can still unexpectedly become pregnant between 18 and 21 percent of the time when using condoms, or 9 percent of the time while on the pill. For the IUD, the pregnancy rate is less than 1 percent: