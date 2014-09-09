Four Senate Republican candidates have embraced offering birth control pills as over-the-counter products, rather than requiring prescriptions. The latest two are Thom Tillis in North Carolina, who said he supported the idea in a debate against his opponent Sen. Kay Hagen last week, and Cory Gardner, who ran an ad endorsing it in Colorado. Democrats could count that as a small victory—it’s a sign their attacks are working in the war over women voters. And health advocates could take it as a sign that even conservatives are ceding some ground to make birth control more widely available. So why has Planned Parenthood condemned the candidates’ moves as “empty gestures” and “desperate”?

For some time, some doctors and reproductive health advocates have argued that an over-the-counter pill is good policy, because it would make the pill easily accessible to more women. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists endorsed it in 2012, and so do two-thirds of American women polled.

But there’s a catch. Doctors aren’t the only hurdle between women and contraceptive access. For low-income women, cost can be what’s most prohibitive. Under the Affordable Care Act, the pill and other forms of contraception count as preventative care, which means insurance covers them completely—without any out-of-pocket expenses. This is not a position the Republicans have endorsed. On the contrary, none of the candidates have changed their position on the law more broadly, including their opposition to the mandate covering preventative care like birth control, writes Paul Waldman at the Washington Post. They still want to transfer the costs for other forms of contraceptives, like IUDs and the morning-after-pill, to women directly. (And some—IUDs in particular—can be very expensive.)

On Tuesday, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that, while supportive of over-the-counter contraceptives, they are not necessarily supportive of the candidates' proposals. "Over-the-counter access should not be used as a political tool by candidates or by elected officials," ACOG President John C. Jennings, M.D., said in a statement. “Of course, cost continues to be a major factor in a woman’s consistent use of contraception, and many women simply cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs associated with contraceptives, OTC or not." ACOG points to IUDs as the more effective birth control option, and supports Obamacare's provisions mandating coverage of both.