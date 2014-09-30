Conservatives still use solar energy as a punch line about “crony capitalism.” They might want to start revising their talking points, because two new reports suggest the world could be largely powered by the sun, instead of coal, within decades.

The reports come from the International Energy Agency (IEA). It focuses on two kinds of solar—the kind that’s commonly seen installed on homes and businesses in the U.S. (solar photovoltaic) and the kind that generates heat to power (solar thermal). Within 35 years, according to the reports, they could account (respectively) for 16 and 11 percent of the world’s electricity generation.

It wouldn’t be easy to get to this level. Today, solar accounts for less than 1 percent of global energy consumption and 0.2 percent in the United States. To hit the levels IEA projects, there would have to be substantial investment upfront. But advances in technology, in addition to taxpayer subsidies, have helped solar panel costs come down some 80 percent in the last five years. If the IEA is right, costs may shrink another 65 percent by 2050.

The source of the report is significant. As David Roberts of Grist notes, the IEA has long “been behind the curve, underestimating the growth of renewables. But the IEA also included some big caveats in its projection. Among other things, the IEA says, the growth in solar power won’t happen unless policymakers stop the “policy incoherence, confusing signals or stop-and-go policy cycles,” that discourage investors and entrepreneurs from innovating. An example of this in the U.S. would be the solar investment tax credit, now set to expire in in 2016.