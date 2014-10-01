You know the news of the day: the Ebola outbreak, which had been confined to West Africa, has reached the United States. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday afternoon that a person who had travelled from Liberia to the U.S. on September 20 has tested positive for the disease. The person first displayed symptoms on September 24 and was hospitalized in Dallas, Texas two days later.

It’s certainly alarming that Ebola has hopped across the Atlantic, but there is no reason to panic. Even if you were on board the same commercial flight as this person, CDC does not recommend you undergo monitoring for the disease. That’s because Ebola is not contagious when the infected person is not displaying symptoms—as was the case during the flight. In fact, the disease only spreads through direct contact of bodily fluids, not through the air or casual contact. That’s a major reason why Ebola is easier to contain than SARS, which can spread through the air.

That still leaves a two-day period when the infected person displayed symptoms, before checking in to the hospital. But CDC says it’s on top of the situation. It is tracking every person who might have come in contact with the patient during that time; health workers will monitor these people for 21 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the disease. In addition, U.S. medical personnel and facilities are well equipped to handle Ebola. They have the supplies, like gloves and disinfectant spray, needed to treat infected people and can isolate them from the rest of the population.

Even though Ebola is not currently a threat to Americans, this incident is a much-needed reminder that our response to the outbreak in West Africa has been too small and slow. As Brendan Greeley and Caroline Chen explain in Bloomberg Businessweek, a potential drug that could cure those infected has been bogged down in government bureaucracy for years. Two American health workers who were infected in West Africa received an experimental version of the drug and recovered within a month, but we still don’t know whether the drug played a vital role in their recovery. With a more efficient system, we could have had a cure for the disease ready to combat the outbreak when it began.