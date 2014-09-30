Previously, federal district judges in two other parts of the country rejected the lawsuits. Initially, appeals of those decisions produced a split decision. One three-judge panel, from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled unanimously to reject the lawsuit. Another panel, at the District of Columbia Circuit, upheld the lawsuit by a two-to-one majority. That second case is under further review, however, because the D.C. Circuit granted an “en banc” hearing, which means the entire active panel—that is, all the sitting judges on the Circuit—have agreed to hear the case.

So far, only Republican-appointed judges have sided with the plaintiffs. Tuesday’s ruling, in a case called Pruitt v. Burwell, came from Ronald White, whom President George W. Bush appointed in 2003. The rulings against the plaintiffs have come predominantly from judges appointed by Democrats, although one district judge who rejected the lawsuit, James Spencer, was a Reagan appointee, and one of the Fourth Circuit judges got his permanent appointment from President George W. Bush—although this was after getting a recess appointment from President Bill Clinton.)

The conflicting rulings from the D.C. and Fourth Circuits prompted the lawsuit’s plaintiffs to appeal the case they lost, King v. Burwell, to the Supreme Court. But once the D.C. Circuit agreed to hear the case en banc, that eliminated the “split”; technically speaking, the Fourth Circuit has now ruled to reject the lawsuit and the D.C. Circuit is still pondering the matter. Without a split, most legal experts say, the Supreme Court is less likely to hear the case.

Does Tuesday’s ruling change that likelihood? Does it make it more likely the Supreme Court will hear the case? I put that question to a few legal scholars who have followed the case closely. Here’s what I heard back from Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan who has written extensively on this subject for The Incidental Economist:

It probably doesn't matter much what one district court says. But the cert petition in King asks the Supreme Court to take the case because splits could arise down the line. Pruitt makes that possibility seem a little more real, which may slightly increase the odds that the Court takes King even in the absence of a split.

Timothy Jost, law professor at Washington and Lee University, seemed if anything more skeptical: