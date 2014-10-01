Happy birthday, Obamacare! The Affordable Care Act turns one year old today.*

On October 1, 2013, Obamacare’s health exchanges launched, allowing millions of Americans to (eventually) purchase affordable health insurance. That launch, of course, quickly fell apart as the federal exchange, Healthcare.gov, had significant flaws that prevented most people from buying insurance. It took a few months, but the White House solved most of those problems.

In celebration of this special day, the House GOP shared a message on its Twitter account:

If you’ve been only reading conservative news sites, this image may seem like a fair representation of Obamacare’s first year: plagued by technical issues and needed to be repealed. That, though, is an incredibly warped view of the status of the law. As my colleague Jonathan Cohn explained Tuesday, the law has had quite a successful first year: