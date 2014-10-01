It’s no great mystery how the first reported case of Ebola ended up at a hospital in Dallas, Texas. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the infected man seemed healthy when he boarded a plane in Liberia and remained that way upon arriving in the U.S. With no obvious symptoms and no fever, he passed easily through active airport screening in Liberia and the passive version here in the states. That’s the reality of Ebola. People remain asymptomatic for up to 21 days, during which time it’s basically impossible to tell whether they are sick.

But what happened four days after the man's arrival remains a mystery—and a potentially troubling one.

CDC officials say the man started feeling sick and went to a local hospital emergency room. There, staff examined the man, diagnosed him with something other than Ebola, and sent him home with antibiotics. Two more days passed before he returned to the hospital, this time via ambulance, and doctors realized he might have the virus.

The big question is why he was sent home in the first place.