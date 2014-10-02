In the two years (it’s just been two years) since "Girls" made its HBO debut, Dunham has been hailed as the rebellious representative of her generation and excoriated as the avatar of selfish, infantilized (i.e. independent) femininity that the right apparently fears above all else.

She has been described as unattractive by conservative columnists—male and female—eager to grab a page view. “Dunham is not very pretty and she’s also kind of fat,” wrote Andrew Klavan at Truth Revolt; Dunham is “an exhibitionist who has the doughy dimensions of a ‘Before’ picture and who embraces her Rubenesque beauty with gusto,” wrote Christine Flowers; she is a “distinctly unappealing actress,” wrote the National Review’s Kevin Williamson this week, days before declaring his belief that women who have abortions should be hanged.

How can anyone hear this level of vitriol—and understand it to be so obviously rooted in the profound threat of a woman who does not care about your estimations of her—and not openly and enthusiastically root for her?

Well, because Dunham has also been under far more reasonable scrutiny for the limits of her artistic vision, for the whiteness and privilege of the world in which she was raised and which she has now created through her work. She cannot be an un-fraught heroine because we have all been made very aware of who’s not included in her slightly radical revisioning of contemporary female life, in which approval from and dependence on men is not an imperative.

The critical conversations around Dunham, "Girls" and race have been instructive and valuable, they have challenged her in ways that she’s acknowledged. The fact that those critiques can and do interfere with an appreciation of her show or her writing is fair. But what’s unfair is that related critiques seem not to be applied with nearly as much zeal to the overwhelmingly white (and far more male) Sunday morning news programs, CBS’s primetime line-up, the opinion pages of The New York Times or to, say, Congress.