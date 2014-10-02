Still, the apoplectic response his announcement provoked from immigration activists may overstate the true consequences of the delay. Based on the 2013 pace of deportations, 60,600 undocumented immigrants would be deported between September 5 (when Obama announced the delay) and election day. That’s a lot, but we can’t know how many would have qualified for deferred action until Obama reveals the details of his executive action. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security is focusing its resources on deporting high-priority undocumented immigrants like those with criminal records. Immigration activists don’t believe that DHS is actually following through on those priorities, but 59 percent of deportations in 2013 had a criminal record. In other words, the majority of those 60,600 undocumented immigrants would have been deported even if Obama did not delay his executive action.

Of course, the biggest immigration issue that Obama faced over the summer was the so-called border crisis. Tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors—largely from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala—were crossing the Southwest border, seemingly increasing every month: 4,800 in February, 7,700 in April, and more than 10,000 in June. A 2008 anti-trafficking law signed by President Bush required that all these kids receive a hearing before an immigration court judge. This clogged up the court system with kids having to wait months or even years before that day came. To make matters worse, the Department of Homeland Security quickly depleted its resources trying to house and feed these kids.

This crisis peaked in late July, just before the August recess, and Congress scrambled to address it. Republicans blamed the surge in minors on the president’s 2012 executive action on immigration. In response, the House GOP passed legislation that repealed that executive action, tweaked the 2009 law to speed up deportation proceedings, and provided $694 million in additional funds for federal agencies.

Obama and Democrats, on the other hand, blamed violence in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala for the crisis and rejected the Republicans’ solution. Instead, the president sought $3.7 billion to help house and feed the kids, to hire more immigration court judges and to increase border security. At the same time, the Obama administration created a major messaging campaign to inform Central American kids that they would not be allowed to stay in the U.S. if they crossed the border. Vice President Joe Biden travelled to the region as well.

In the end, Republicans rejected the administration’s proposal and Congress went to recess without agreeing on a solution. When they returned in September, though, the border crisis was no longer a topic of conversation. In fact, it disappeared from the agenda altogether. That’s because DHS released new data showing that just 5,500 unaccompanied minors crossed the border in July, down nearly 50 percent from June. For whatever reason—possibly Obama’s messaging campaign, the weather or some unknown factor—the crisis disappeared. The numbers continued to fall in August—and it didn’t require undoing the 2012 executive action.