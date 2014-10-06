When Thomas Eric Duncan boarded a plane in Liberia destined for Dallas, he was not displaying any symptoms of Ebola. Like everyone else travelling from Liberia, his temperature was taken three times at airport screening checkpoints, but he didn’t have a fever. When airport officials asked if he’d been in contact with anyone who had Ebola, he lied and said he hadn’t. Ten days later, he was diagnosed with the virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, the first case in the United States.

How did this happen? Ebola has an incubation period of up to 21 days, during which an infected person can walk around—and travel—without displaying symptoms. As Abby Haglage explained last week at the Daily Beast, a Colorado-based company named Corgenix is working with scientists at Tulane to develop a mobile, diagnostic test that will allow health officials to test people suspected of having Ebola and receive a result in a matter of minutes. The test isn’t ready yet; it will take at least a few months to develop and test it. If it works, though, it could dramatically help officials control this outbreak.

But there’s a long-term concern, too, that Ebola will become endemic to West Africa—meaning it will be there forever with small outbreaks occurring frequently. In September, the World Health Organization’s Ebola Response Team warned of such an outcome in the New England Journal of Medicine. “[W]e must therefore face the possibility that EVD (Ebola virus disease) will become endemic among the human population of West Africa, a prospect that has never previously been contemplated,” they wrote.

Many other health experts share their concerns. “That’s our biggest fear—that it will be endemic,” said Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan. “That’s where you worry there will be little pockets of Ebola, whether in human beings or in bats or other animals, and that we’ll have little outbreaks or big outbreaks for years to come.”