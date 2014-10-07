That Hagan is the only one of the four vulnerable Democrats mentioned above who is ahead in the polls is a further indication that crossing the NRA is hardly fatal. Meanwhile, the fact that Pryor and Begich are getting nothing in return from the NRA for their votes against Manchin-Toomey is yet another suggestion that the organization’s hold on American politics is loosening, or at least narrowing. One of the reasons the NRA held such sway for so long was that it commanded support from key Democratic elected officials such as John Dingell, the veteran congressman from Michigan, who could count on being rewarded for their votes with staunch NRA support, regardless of their party label. But many of those Democrats have been leaving the scene, either via retirement (like Dingell) or electoral defeat.

And now that the NRA has become so partisan in its calculations—backing Republicans even over Democrats who have sided with it on key votes—its grip on remaining Democrats will weaken further. The endorsement of Pryor’s opponent was particularly striking, said Ladd Everitt of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, given that Pryor (who had a "C-" rating from the NRA before the Manchin-Toomey vote) had not merely voted against Manchin-Toomey, but also ran ads attacking then-New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a bête noire of gun rights supporters, for paying for ads criticizing his vote. “Quite frankly, [the endorsement of Pryor’s opponent] is a precedent that’s going to help us,” said Everitt. “You have a guy like Pryor who tried to bend over backwards to do everything for the NRA and then was turned around and screwed by them. It’s going to change the dynamic in the future. If they’re going to turn around and screw you and endorse the Republican, what’s the incentive to stand with them?”

Howard Wolfson, a political strategist now employed by Bloomberg’s pro-gun control PAC, Independence USA, saw a similar effect from Begich and Pryor’s NRA freeze-out. “It’s not clear to me what their votes got them other than grief,” he said. “If this is how [the NRA] rewards their friends, I certainly wouldn’t want to be one. They would have been greatly advantaged politically by voting the right way. They would have actually made friends rather than take heat from the people they sided with. That’s a very teachable moment. You do the thing you know is wrong for political motivations and then the people who you think are going to help you hurt you. That will be long remembered in the Democratic caucus.” (Pryor’s campaign declined to speak on the record for this story. Begich’s campaign did not return calls, nor did the NRA.)

Gun control proponents see other hopeful signs in this campaign season. In Washington state, a well-funded referendum to expand background checks seems headed for victory, with little effort so far by the NRA to block it. In Connecticut and Maryland, the new gun-control measures passed in those states are seen as so popular that the Democratic candidates have gone on the offensive on the issue against their Republican opponents, who are having to keep their appeals to gun-rights proponents on the down low. (It’s the bad luck of gun-control proponents that the few Republican senators who voted against Manchin-Toomey and hail from states where doing so could be a net negative, such as Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire and Rob Portman in Ohio, are not up for reelection this year.) In Arizona, the Republican running for Gabby Giffords’ former seat, Martha McSally, just flipped to supporting broader background checks after Giffords’s group, Americans for Responsible Solutions, ran a hard-hitting ad attacking her for opposing them. And in Kentucky, Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democrat running against Mitch McConnell, recently said that she would support closing the gun-show loophole, not long after she filmed an ad of herself shooting skeet to demonstrate her bluegrass bona fides.

That’s not to say that gun control proponents aren’t prepared for a few setbacks. They’re particularly concerned about Colorado, where the NRA is investing heavily to build on the momentum of last year’s state senate recall to try to defeat Governor John Hickenlooper. He signed a comprehensive gun-control measure last year in a state that has seen more than its share of mass shootings but also has plenty of gun-rights activists, and he has since tried to distance himself from the new law.