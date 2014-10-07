Alison Lundergan Grimes got the best news she’s had in a few weeks on Monday, when the latest Bluegrass Poll found her two points ahead of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Kentucky Senate race.

Grimes has been consistently behind by a few points in most polls, and if you use polling averages rather than individual polls as your touchstone (as you should) then the most optimistic interpretation of this one poll is that it could portend the race returning to her favor. If things shake out that way, it would obviously be huge news. But the truth is, there’s no reason to assume that’s what’s going on. And it would be a real missed opportunity if the Grimes campaign allowed this one data point to reinforce the cautious tendencies that have allowed McConnell to avoid real accountability for his position on the Affordable Care Act, which he’s been obscuring with babble for months now.

We’ve examined his statements at length. Like many Republicans, McConnell claims to support repealing Obamacare completely. But unlike most Republicans, McConnell represents a state where ACA implementation has been extremely successful. Obamacare reduced the uninsured population in Kentucky by a larger percentage than any state in the union save Arkansas. Hundreds of thousands of people gained coverage through Medicaid. Tens of thousands through the state’s popular insurance exchange, Kynect. And while the Obamacare moniker remains unpopular in the state, the particulars of full repeal are unsupportable.

Which is why McConnell pretends Kentucky could just keep its exchange and its Medicaid expansion if the rest of the law disappears, and nobody would be worse off for it. This is untrue. McConnell knows it’s untrue. An crucially, it’s untrue in a way that requires him to traffic in the kinds of absurdities and demonstrable falsehoods that can come to define a candidate. But for that to happen, his opponent would have to make an issue of it. And Grimes has given McConnell a near-total pass.