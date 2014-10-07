After the Supreme Court passively legalized same-sex marriage in several GOP-controlled states on Monday, Wisconsin's Scott Walker was one of the first governors to weigh in.

“For us, it’s over in Wisconsin,” said Walker, whose administration had fought to uphold the state’s constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. "The federal courts have ruled that this decision by this court of appeals decision is the law of the land and we will be upholding it."

The note of defeat in his statement caught the attention of political reporters and 2016 watchers. And it’s true that Walker could have reacted to the news with anguished rhetoric, or, like Senator Ted Cruz, with a call to amend the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantee to exempt state-based same-sex marriage bans.

But in a practical sense, Walker was right. As much as the notion of two men or two women marrying each other might appall him, he’s genuinely out of moves. Federal courts with jurisdiction in different parts of the country might one day uphold other states' same-sex marriage bans, prompting the Supreme Court to revisit the issue. But between now and then the only way for Walker to stop same-sex couples from marrying in Wisconsin short of violating the Constitution, would be to attend every gay wedding in the state and refuse to forever hold his peace. Others on the right don’t see it that way, though. And that means we could be in for a very lively debate over the fabric of the American union when the GOP presidential primary takes shape.