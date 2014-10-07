The Supreme Court didn’t issue any opinions on Monday, but it did decline to hear appeals from five states—Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin—challenging lower-court rulings that legalized same-sex marriage. This is a big deal. In those five states, same-sex marriage will become legal very soon. In fact, marriages in Virginia began at 1 p.m. Monday.

But the implications of this go much farther than that. Those five states had appealed their decisions from three separate federal courts of appeal. Those courts, in turn, have jurisdiction over six additional states—Colorado, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wyoming—that currently ban same-sex marriage. The three appeals courts will undoubtedly use the same legal arguments to strike down same-sex marriage bans in those six states in the near future. When that happens, same-sex marriage will be legal in 30 states plus the District of Columbia with a combined population of more than 190 million people. That’s 60 percent of the United States.

It’s an incredible feat for gay rights activists, although some wanted the Supreme Court to take a case and make a final decision on marriage equality. That was always unlikely, since the Court generally doesn’t hear cases unless there is a split opinion among federal appeals courts. That could happen soon, though. As ThinkProgress’s Ian Millhiser has explained, some more conservative appeals courts are poised to rule on marriage equality and at least one of them might rule against it. The Supreme Court could be waiting for that to happen before it takes a case. Other legal prognosticators believe the justices wants to wait until public opinion has moved even further in favor of same-sex marriage. “Once a substantial part of the country has experienced gay marriage,” Walter E. Dellinger III, the former acting solicitor general during the Clinton administration, told the New York Times, “then the court will be more willing to finish the job.”

Not everyone was happy with the Court’s decision, of course. In fact, you can probably guess who the most vocal critic of it was. Yes, Senator Ted Cruz. The Texas freshman called the decision “tragic and indefensible” and “judicial activism at its worst.” Cruz can huff and puff all he wants, but he’s on the losing end of a culture change that shows no sign of reversing itself. And as support for same-sex marriage continues to rise, Cruz’s position will become more and more unpopular.