Gone Girl opens on the morning of their fifth anniversary, when Nick returns home to find that the coffee table has been violently overturned—and that Amy is missing. What follows is a whodunit in keeping with the very thorniest of the noir tradition, a rich festival of twists and unexpected revelations. Nick, who had been planning to ask Amy for a divorce, is the primary suspect, and the case against him is damning. We learn that Nick has a younger mistress, one of his students, and the police uncover Amy’s diary, which contains a detailed account of her husband’s violent temper and occasional bouts of abuse. We discover that she was pregnant, and we struggle not to roll our eyes. Amy, the loving wife, blonde and Ivy League–educated, adored by all, accomplished in all the usual ways. Yet another lovesick casualty of male mistreatment.

The new sexism wants a woman who doesn’t care too much, a woman who gracefully bows out as soon as she’s no longer wanted.

But then—major spoilers ahead—we learn that Amy has faked her own murder and framed Nick in an attempt to punish him for his affair and his emotional neglect. She dyes her distinctive blonde hair mouse-grey and adopts the trappings of a Southern frump. Everything is going according to plan: The police have fallen for Amy’s trap, and public opinion has turned against Nick, who is lambasted on prime-time television. But when on-the-run Amy is robbed, she is forced to seek refuge with an obsessive ex-boyfriend, Desi (Neil Patrick Harris), who has remained devoted to Amy since their short-lived high school dalliance. Desi puts Amy up in his secluded lake house, and she takes desperate measures to escape, cutting his throat mid-coitus in a wincingly gory scene. Finally, dressed in a spectral white slip, drenched in Desi’s blood, Amy, recalling Lady Macbeth, makes her dramatic and triumphant way home. She blames her abduction on Desi and strong-arms Nick into remaining in their marriage, claiming that she is pregnant with his child. Ultimately, there is some ambiguity as to whether Nick stays solely because he has to. “We’re partners in crime,” he says in a TV interview in the penultimate scene, knowingly squeezing Amy’s hand.

The punishment that Phyllis Dietrichson meted out to her husband in Double Indemnity in 1944 was harsh, but there was some sense in which it fit his crime. He was controlling, stifling, all-too-present—so Phyllis got rid of him. But what Nick wants from Amy—and what modern sexism wants from women—is altogether different. Rather than a smitten bride who waits at home impatiently, dreaming desperately of hubby’s return, the new sexism wants a woman who doesn’t care too much, a woman who gracefully bows out as soon as she’s no longer wanted, who makes no demands and puts up no resistance. It wants the Cool Girl. In a monologue lifted from the book that appears almost verbatim in the movie, Amy explains:

Men always say that as the defining compliment, don’t they? She’s a cool girl. Being the Cool Girl means I am a hot, brilliant, funny woman who adores football, poker, dirty jokes, and burping, who plays video games, drinks cheap beer, loves threesomes and anal sex, and jams hot dogs and hamburgers into her mouth like she’s hosting the world’s biggest culinary gang bang while somehow maintaining a size 2, because Cool Girls are above all hot. Hot and understanding. Cool Girls never get angry; they only smile in a chagrined, loving manner and let their men do whatever they want. Go ahead, shit on me, I don’t mind, I’m the Cool Girl. Men actually think this girl exists. … It may be a slightly different version—maybe he’s a vegetarian, so Cool Girl loves seitan and is great with dogs; or maybe he’s a hipster artist, so Cool Girl is a tattooed, bespectacled nerd who loves comics. There are variations to the window dressing, but believe me, he wants Cool Girl, who is basically the girl who likes every fucking thing he likes and doesn’t ever complain.

Nick and Desi want various iterations of the Cool Girl. When Amy ingeniously tells the police that Desi, her alleged kidnapper, “starved her” and “shaved her,” there’s some truth to her statement: when Desi spotted Amy in her dowdy disguise, he muttered, “I just want the old you back,” and he returned home several hours later with blonde dye, fashionable clothing, and tweezers, urging Amy to hit the gym. Nick is even worse. He is dismissive, absent, and deceptive. When the police question Nick about Amy’s friends and hobbies, he cannot answer—he never thought to ask. As soon as she starts to deviate from Nick’s fantasy of easy-going, beer-guzzling affirmation, expressing dissatisfaction with her life and their relationship, Nick abandons her, taking advantage of his position of authority to seduce a student who will validate him in all the unquestioning ways Amy won’t. In the movie, as in the book, Amy is an unreliable narrator. But there is an emotional truth to her account that supersedes factual inaccuracies and even full-on fabrications. Nick may not have hit her, as she claims, but he did make her feel “like something to be jettisoned if necessary … something disposable.”

Perhaps most insulting of all is his unassailable indifference, his commitment to taking the path of least resistance, no matter the cost to his wife. The most powerful scene in Gone Girl takes place when Amy recounts the tale of Nick’s betrayal to a fellow guest at the rural motel where she’s been playing fugitive. She recalls how he performed the same touching gesture with his student that he once performed with her, gently wiping snow off the girl’s lips before he kissed her. The poignancy of Amy’s confession cuts through all her coldness, all her calculations, highlighting the tender, emotional core of the whole convoluted drama: on the one hand, Nick’s self-serving apathy; on the other, Amy’s warped, ineffectual caring.