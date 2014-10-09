It’s hard to remember that guys did not rise to the top of business and political worlds passively, by dint of their hard-wired inclinations and the gravitational pull of their penises alone. Men too, even the rich, white married ones who vote Republican as reliably as single women vote Democrat—in fact, especially those men—have benefitted terrifically from government policies and practices. Call it “The Wifey State,” and come to grips with the fact that white guys have been taking advantage of it since the founding.

The government, after all, has historically supported white men’s home and business ownership through grants, loans, incentives, and tax breaks (concessions that were not, until the second half of the twentieth century, made widely available to most women or to people of color). It has allowed them to accrue wealth and offered them shortcuts and bonuses for passing it down to their children.

But more than just goosing the economic and professional prospects of men, government has depressed the economic prospects of women by failing to offer equal pay protections, paid family leave, or subsidized day care. Until the 1960s, the government did not prohibit any form of gendered workplace discrimination; until less than a century ago, it did not allow women to vote. (And while I’m writing here about the specifically gendered government support that white men have enjoyed, it’s crucial to acknowledge the ways in which they also benefitted—in which they built the country and kicked off their cycle of power and profit within it—on the Constitutionally enforced enslavement and disenfranchisement of African-American women and men.)

The perks and protections afforded white men throughout the country’s history have meant that America’s women have earned less money and wielded less political and social influence over their lifetimes, which has made them more likely to have become dependent, often on husbands. In turn, the women who have historically been barred from policy-paved paths to economic flourishing have assumed most of the unpaid and low-paid domestic work—of raising the children, keeping the houses, cooking the meals—for the men who are too busy with their careers. (As a bonus, men have not had to worry about economic or professional competition from those women who have been systematically marginalized thanks to government policy!)

Civic structures as seemingly benign as short school days and summer breaks hobble women’s professional ascension.

It’s just too easy to forget that the prioritization of shorter work-days and “flexibility” that allows women to ferry kids to dentist appointments (and in turn consigns them to lower-paying professions) is not a desire that arises in women with menarche. It is born of structural, systemic realities that support male economic dominance. Civic structures as seemingly benign as short school days and summer breaks, in combination with the lack of paid leave and affordable child care, hobble women’s professional ascension. In combination with a failure to address the gendered pay gap, this adds up to a nation in which it often makes more sense for a woman’s career to come second to a man’s.

Republicans do not seem eager to forsake the government help on which men have so long relied. On the contrary, many of them, including “the Rick Scott,” seem hell-bent on implementing restrictions—on women’s rights to control their reproduction, for instance—that would continue to keep women dependent. FOX’s Watters was being very honest in his derision of single female voters: Republicans would love it if women went back to being reliant on husbands, and men continued to benefit most from government’s largesse.

So by all means, let’s take the College Republicans up on their imaginative offer to cast candidates, elections, and governments as the mates that single women really want. Let’s consider the ways that America’s women might reasonably use the government to bolster their own power in the way that men have for generations.

Maybe politicians are the new hubbies, but don’t lose sight of the accompanying two-century-plus reality: there are a lot of people out there who want the government to keep us all wifeys.