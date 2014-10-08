Business interests, not surprisingly, have sided with Integrity. The Chamber of Commerce, for instance, filed its own brief in support of Integrity. But what surprised many on the left was that the Obama administration joined with the Chamber against the workers. “We were surprised, especially given that…the administration is stressing that workers’ wages are too low and it has taken important recent steps to boost their earnings,” said Catherine Ruckelshaus, the general counsel for the National Employment Law Project. “This doesn’t square with those goals.”

“From what I know about the case, these workers should definitely be being paid for their waiting time,” said Jared Bernstein, the former chief economist for Vice President Joe Biden. “… I don’t know why the administration disagrees. It seems inconsistent with other positions that are trying to ferret out this kind of cost shifting in other places in the labor market. It may be that there are enough government workers that pass through medical detectors on their way to work that there’s a concern about what the decision to do to their own processes with that regard.”

It would certainly be cynical for the administration to side with Integrity not, because it was persuaded by their legal arguments, but because it was worried about paying its own workers more. But that just may be the case. As the Economic Policy Institute’s Ross Eisenberey points out, in its “Statement of Interest” for the amicus brief it filed with the court, the government discloses that it employs workers under the exact same conditions as Integrity. “In other words,” Eisenberey writes, “as an employer, the government wants to be able to get away without paying its own workers for their time.” The Department of Labor didn’t respond to a request for comment.

At the same time, the White House has spent much of this year using executive actions to raise the wages of government workers. They have required federal contractors to pay workers at least $10.10 an hour, prohibited them from discriminating against LGBT employees, and strengthened overtime pay rules. It doesn't make much sense for the administration to make those moves if they are worried about paying federal workers more. In other words, it's unclear why the administration has sided with Integrity.

In the end, this case won’t have far-reaching implications for labor law, but it could make a significant difference for thousands of warehouse employees who are forced to waste hours a week, unpaid, in security lines. Will the Court rule in the workers’ favor? That’s tough to tell. But the Obama administration isn’t helping their cause.