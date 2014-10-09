Experts have generally been skeptical that increased screening would make a difference, in part because the new precautions rely on candor from foreign visitors. Remember, similar screenings already take place at the points of departure in West Africa. Duncan got out of Liberia by lying and stating that he’d had no contact with an Ebola patient. But a secondary goal of the new steps is to calm the American psyche and there's a case for that. If it takes some extra vigilance and a quick temperature check to make the American people feel safe, and if it doesn't divert precious resources, it’s probably a price worth paying—in much the same way that security theater in the airports, following September 11, made it possible for the flying public and eventually the rest of the public to return to some form of normalcy.

Still, nobody should be under the illusion that these efforts get at the real problem, which is the outbreak in West Africa and the toll it is taking there. Shortly before Frieden spoke, I listened to a briefing by three more junior CDC officials, each of whom had recently returned from West Africa. They offered a mixed assessment. On the one hand, they said, they had seen real progress in some countries, particularly in urban areas where communication was better and a more educated public is taking the advice of public health authorities. They were particularly pleased about signs that West Africans were abandoning traditional burial rituals that involved a lot of touching, making it a huge source of contagion.

But while these officials felt they were close to a tipping point in some places—that is, the moment when they were finally containing the outbreak—they worried that it continues to spread elsewhere. Partly that's because more rural, less educated people are not changing their behavior so quickly. And partly that's because the containment, treatment, and prevention efforts underway still lack sufficient resources. Protective gear and basic medical supplies, beds and isolation wards, vehicles and professionals with Ebola training—you name it, and the region doesn’t have enough of them, although it’s hard to know how much of that is lack of supply and how much is inability to distribute the goods.

One particularly heartbreaking story came from Leisha Nolen, an epidemic service officer with CDC who has spent time in both Liberia and Sierra Leone over the last few months. The story was about a 7-year-old girl who showed up at a clinic with diarrhea, back in July. Without training to differentiate Ebola from the other diseases that cause diarrhea, health care workers tested her and then placed her in an Ebola isolation ward. The "ward" in this case was a big tent, with more people than beds. “So you’re this little girl,” Nolen explained, “and you’re sent there while your test results are pending. You are next to, sleeping with, often co-sleeping with people with Ebola, because that’s what’s happening there. Sure enough, the girl’s test came back negative. Eight days later, she got another test and it was positive.”

While stories like that tug at the heartstrings, they may not move public opinion, precisely because they seem very far off—in other words, somebody else’s problem. Out on the fringes of the respectable conservative press, at publications like the American Thinker, some are already questioning whether the CDC is spending too much time and effort trying to help people who are not Americans. Perhaps that is why Frieden on Wednesday went out of his way to say, over and over again, “Protecting Americans is our number one priority.”