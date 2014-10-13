Officials say they aren’t sure how the nurse acquired the disease, although one possibility is that she contaminated herself while “doffing” (taking off) her protective gear. Frieden noted that Texas Presbyterian staff’s efforts to save Duncan included dialysis and respiratory intubation, during which contamination would have been more likely. That’s the tragedy of cases like these: The nurse got sick because she was trying to save a dying man’s life. Worse still, Frieden warned, more such cases may soon appear.

The assumption, to date, is that most hospitals could handle these cases as long as C.D.C. provided guidance. But that approach doesn’t appear to have worked at Texas Presbyterian—and maybe that’s not so surprising. Inconsistent safety practices have been a problem in U.S. hospitals for a long time. In some cases, simply getting all caregivers to practice basic hand hygiene has been a struggle. Expecting workers who have never seen Ebola before to get the protocols right, every single time, is asking an awful lot.

Ideally, every facility with Ebola patients would adopt the kinds of practices that groups like Doctors Without Borders have developed and honed over the years. They have thorough checklists, for example, and follow them meticulously. They also use a buddy system or, in some cases, have trained professionals who focus on the disposal of infected material and make sure caregivers take off protective gear properly. Frequently they are “WatSan” specialists, meaning they deal with water and sanitation.

The CDC seems to be moving in that direction already: Frieden said on Sunday that “we are recommending there be a full-time individual who is responsible only for the oversight, supervision and monitoring of effective infection control while an Ebola patient is cared for.” But simply “recommending” hospitals take these steps may not be enough. CDC, or some other arm of the federal government, may need to dispatch these infection control officers and pay for their services.

A more drastic, but possibly necessary, step would be moving all Ebola patients to hospitals that specialize in these sorts of infectious diseases. Four U.S. hospitals have such facilities, along with staff that have received special training for Ebola. Those facilities are Emory University Hospital (Atlanta), the National Institutes of Health (Bethesda, Maryland), Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha), and St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula, Montana). Many of the nation’s top teaching hospitals might also be more prepared for cases like these.