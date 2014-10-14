2. The absence of voter fraud is becoming impossible to deny.

Liberals and civil libertarians have long argued that the threat of voter fraud cited to justify voter ID laws was wildly overstated, and that the only real effect of such laws would be to reduce voting by racial and ethnic minorities and young people who lacked the necessary identification. But there was just enough empirical haze around the laws, and their central claim was sufficiently intuitive (yeah, why shouldn’t we require an ID to vote, if you need one to get on a plane or pick up a prescription?) for many neutral arbiters to go along with the laws, as did the Supreme Court with its 2008 ruling (written by the liberal Justice John Paul Stevens!) upholding the voter ID requirement in Indiana. Increasingly, though, voting restrictions are losing the benefit of such official diffidence as the reality of the new laws starts to sink in. Last year, the highly respected, Reagan-appointed federal appeals court judge Richard Posner declared in a memoir that he had erred in writing the majority opinion upholding the Indiana law, which was in turn affirmed by the Supreme Court. The voter ID requirement, he wrote, was “a type of law now widely regarded as a means of voter suppression rather than of fraud prevention.” Earlier this year, the federal district court ruling overturning Wisconsin’s voter ID, by Judge Lynn Adelman, was stinging in its denunciation: “Because virtually no voter impersonation occurs in Wisconsin and it is exceedingly unlikely that voter impersonation will become a problem in Wisconsin in the foreseeable future, this particular state interest has very little weight,” he wrote. “The defendants could not point to a single instance of known voter impersonation occurring in Wisconsin at any time in the recent past.”

Yes, the appeals court overruled Edelman a few months later (with Posner issuing a strong dissent: “Some of the 'evidence' of voter-impersonation fraud is downright goofy, if not paranoid,” he wrote.) But the fact remains that the absence of evidence of voter fraud is becoming harder to deny and giving skeptical judges more confidence to overturn the laws. In Texas, where federal district Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos last week struck down the state’s stringent voter ID law, there have been two convictions for in-person voter impersonation over a 10-year stretch during which 20 million votes were cast, leading Ramos to declare the photo ID requirement the equivalent of an “unconstitutional poll tax.” Also last week came another major empirical blow to voter ID proponents: a report from the Government Accountability Office that not only further affirmed the lack of evidence of voter fraud, but also determined that voter ID laws in Kansas and Tennessee had likely reduced turnout by minorities and young people, just as opponents of the laws have all along been saying such laws would do. “The evidence of a voter fraud problem has gotten only weaker, and the effects on turnout potentially larger,” says Rick Hasen of the University of California-Irvine School of Law, a leading voting-law expert.

As a result, centrist arbiters are increasingly coming to the conclusion that the Washington Post editorial board did over the weekend in an editorial titled “Republicans go to great lengths to keep some people from the ballot box”: “The United States does not have a voter impersonation crisis demanding the imposition of voter ID requirements… And it’s hardly outrageous to spend money to open polling places well before Election Day and keep them open for long hours. Instead of juicing the rules to minimize opponents’ turnout, the country’s leaders should adopt an automatic, universal voter registration system and remove absurd restrictions on which polling places individuals must attend. The current, cumbersome, two-step voting process promotes confusion and deters participation. Republicans’ blatant efforts to depress turnout even more is a disgrace.”

3. The GOP's voter suppression efforts are motivating Democrats.

The findings of the GAO report on reduced turnout in Kansas and Tennessee might seem like a good argument in favor of Republicans keeping up the voting wars: if the laws are keeping Democratic-leaning voters at home, isn’t that a sign that the laws are working just as Republicans secretly (or not-so-secretly) hope? The thing is, there is also reason to believe that the push to restrict voting is in some states serving as motivation for precisely those groups of voters who targeted by the laws to make the most of their franchise. In Ohio, another major front in the voting wars, African-Americans voted at even higher levels in the 2012 election than they had four years earlier, when President Barack Obama was making his historic first run for the presidency. And in North Carolina, where the Republican-led government passed the nation’s most comprehensive voting restrictions in 2011, one Democratic activist told the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent that the restrictions—which include eliminating same-day voter registration and cutting back early voting—were firing up voters who might otherwise be indifferent: “The news that the Republicans are trying to suppress the vote is highly motivating to our core supporters. As it turns out, low turnout base voters don’t take kindly to the message that somebody thinks they should stay home.” Several conservatives, including New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, have for a while now been warning that voting restrictions are serving as a useful goad for Democrats.

How to reconcile the GAO’s finding of depressed youth and minority turnout in Kansas and Tennessee with the opposite result in places like Ohio in 2012? Well, for one thing, Ohio, while having cut back on early voting in 2012, did not have a stringent voter ID requirement in place for that election that may have kept eligible voters from the polls as seemed to happen in Kansas and Tennessee. But the other difference may be the political context of the states—that is, that Ohio, like North Carolina, is a battleground where there are Democratic campaigns doing everything they can to get voters to the polls despite the restrictions—including reminding them of said restrictions as a motivating device. In red states like Kansas and Tennessee, by contrast, there was no one stoking a backlash (or helping voters without IDs get them), leaving Democratic-inclined voters who lacked the necessary identification with less reason to overcome the obstacle.