At least 8,000 people in West Africa have gotten Ebola and projections suggest the toll could reach hundreds of thousands, or even more than a million, by next year. So far just one person has contracted the disease in the U.S. More cases may appear, but experts are confident that there will be no similar outbreak here.

I had those numbers in mind last week when I wrote an article emphasizing that the real crisis was overseas—and that the best U.S. strategy for fighting Ebola was to deliver more assistance to affected countries. The argument was one-part self interest (it’s the only way to eliminate the threat and avoid further destabilization to the region) and one-part humanitarian (the suffering is awful and getting worse). Over the weekend, Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware (or, more likely, a member of his staff) saw my article and retweeted it.

The retweet automatically regenerated the article’s headline: "Stop Freaking Out About America's Single Ebola Death, and Start Worrying About West Africa." Here’s a sampling of the reaction it produced. (Caution: Strong language.)

@ChrisCoons @CitizenCohn @tnr You are a disgrace, if you love them so much go there, Race Traitor. This is our country not west africa. — truckguy (@truckguy1950) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @CitizenCohn @tnr I don't give a f+ck bout West Africa. Stop the flights and seal the f+ckin border!!! — Barry Choom (@rapidcraft) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @CitizenCohn @tnr yes, we know taking care of America & Americans not a priority 2 this admin., probably not even in the top 10 — Tracy (@ocdred) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @TwitchyTeam @CitizenCohn @tnr who fucking cares what happens over there. The whole continent is a money drain — C C (@cac19020) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @TwitchyTeam @CitizenCohn @tnr fuck that let's close down all travel and get our fukin troops out u doushe bag politician — Hawk Trucking™ (@WildmanHansen22) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @CitizenCohn @tnr @TwitchyTeam Why dont u take ur happy ass there. Must be a village missing their idiot. — Tony Mitchell (@stopthepcbs) October 12, 2014

@ChrisCoons @CitizenCohn I could give 2 shits about west Africa numbnuts. You douchebags either protect America or fucking resign! #douche — Mathew S Harrison (@MathewSHarrison) October 12, 2014

You get all kinds of people on twitter, including some without a strong commitment to civil discourse. Their views are not representative of the country as a whole.