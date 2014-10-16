ET: I speak Chinese, and I was watching clips of the two characters going back and forth from Chinese to English through a translator, and it was great to see the process happening.

HK: Yeah, I know. It feels very real. I do that with my mother a lot because she doesn’t speak English.

ET: There aren’t many Asian directors working in the U.K. and the U.S. Do you feel like you should tell more Asian stories, or is it just you telling what you know?

HK: That’s a good question. It’s such a weighty thing. I wouldn’t say I’m obligated, but because I am East Asian and I have a particular outlook, it informs what I do. It’s the story that comes up. When it’s a story that I’ve written, inevitably I hope to have an Asian character in there because it’s where I come from, and I want to show that in film because I don’t see it that often. At the same time, I get given scripts as well [to direct], so I hope I can find a balance.

I know it’s really tough in the industry to tell those kinds of stories. Because Lilting comes from a scheme and it’s low budget, we didn’t have the commercial pressures or constraints that it has to be this way or that way. It really celebrated the artistic voice of the script. So I hope to, but I don’t want to come across as a bearer of change or whatever.

ET: We hear more about South Asian and African immigrant communities in Britain, but not so much about East Asian. What is it like generally to be East Asian in Britain?

HK: I find it odd that there aren’t many stories about the East Asian community in England. We get typecast heavily in mainstream media, in British TV, and in the kinds of films that get released here or in America. It’s still really reductive, and I think instead of waiting for someone to tell our story, we need more people to write their stories, to come from that community, to want to be writers, filmmakers, actors, and storytellers.

ET: So many Asian families have very traditional views on homosexuality. How much does the film deal with that, and how did you approach that?

HK: It wasn’t about how difficult it is to come out to a Chinese mother. It was more about how difficult it is to come out, full stop. Of course culture and religion all bring their specific nuances, but coming out is a universally hard thing to do. I don’t think this is the experience is any more difficult because you’re from an East Asian family. My experience coming out with my mother was fine; she didn’t have a problem with that. But what I really wanted to say was just how difficult it is to have to say that. It carries such a stigma still. We have to tell our parents. It’s a hard thing to have to do, and it carries the fear of disappointing them and the guilt and the shame that have historically been attached to it.