In Wednesday night’s debate at Broward College between Florida Governor Rick Scott and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, things started very weird. Crist had placed a small fan under the podium, apparently a violation of the debate rules agreed upon by the campaigns. Scott refused to come onto the stage for around six minutes, leaving Crist standing alone. Fangate, as it became known, was the focal point of almost every national news story about the debate.

But it shouldn’t have been. Crist’s violation of the rules and Scott’s childish refusal to come on stage are largely irrelevant to their capability to be governor (except that we do prefer governors to follow the rules and act like adults). The actual debate, on the other hand, featured a number of issues where Crist and Scott would pursue different policies. Nowhere was that more clear than on climate change and same-sex marriage.

Patricia Mazzei, a Miami Herald reporter on the debate's "social-media panel" who was tasked with asking a climate-change question, asked, "When science is at odds with religion, when you're faced with a question where science is not consistent with your faith, how do you deal with that problem?"

Crist replied that he reads the Bible each morning, but that it’s "clear" to him that human beings are causing climate change and that the government, particularly in Florida, has a duty to do something about it.