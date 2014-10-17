Everything is not fine.

The reports of abductions and disappearances in Crimea are familiar to anyone acquainted with Chechnya, another region where Putin exerted his authority in defiance of the indigenous population. The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly ruled that Russia abducted and killed young Chechens, though Russian officials have never admitted it. In 2004, one man was snatched from a provincial departure lounge while he awaited a flight. His family only realized he was gone when he failed to arrive in Moscow to celebrate the New Year.

The Tatars, accustomed to the gentler politics of Ukraine, are stunned by the disappearances. They swap rumors and try to solve the puzzle. They worry about their losing their rights, not least because Russia has banned Mustafa Dzhemilev and Refat Chubarov, the leaders of the Medzhlis, the Tatars’ own elected assembly, from returning to Crimea. The Russian approach to investigating has also not helped calm their fears. The Investigative Committee, powerful organization often called “Russia’s FBI,” confiscated Dzheparov’s computer and called him in for questioning about his criminal record (he doesn’t have one, but was repeatedly arrested in Soviet times during the Tatars’ campaign to return home). He said they had suggested he and his son are religious radicals.

They are Sunni Muslims like the vast majority of Crimea’s Tatars, but Dzheparov insisted neither he nor his son are unusually religious. “Look at my books,” he said, pointing to shelves full of law textbooks, history books, and Russian classics. “They want to make us look like we are secret reactionaries or something, but by son was raised like this.”

Sergei Aksyonov, who became head of the regional government during the Russian takeover, came to talk to Dzheparov after an outcry on social media over the boys' disappearance, and promised to do all he could to help find them. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction, but Dzheparov believes it was a state-sponsored raid. No one else’s vehicles, he said, have tinted windows.

“One investigator said the destiny of the children would depend on my behavior. I said I was happy to be under constant surveillance, to be fully under their control, to be where my son is now, as long as that meant he was here,” he said.

Two local police officers turned up while Dzheparov and I were chatting. They were responding to a complaint from Dzheparov’s niece (Dzhevdet’s sister) who said a car had tailed her, and that a female passenger had told her to get in if she wanted news of her brother. The girl refused, and ran home, terrified. The neighbors were terrified too, and refused to talk to the officers.

“It has never been like this with the Tatars, this has never happened before, there has always been solidarity,” Dzheparov said. “Tell me, in your experience of Chechnya, was it like this? Will my boys ever come home?”

I did not tell Dzheparov about my meeting earlier that day with another Tatar father, Seitumer Zinedinov. Zinedinov’s son Seimar vanished in May, while trying to locate another friend who had already gone missing. Zinedinov, a handsome, stocky truck driver, fidgeted compulsively with a pack of cards as he described his son’s life.

“He went out of the house to the crossroads to talk to Timur’s wife. He was coming home, and he had to walk seven blocks,” he said, laying out seven cards in a row and counting them off. “They got him here.” His finger skewered the fourth card, the seven of hearts.

Seimar was grabbed and bundled into a red Daewoo Lanos, which had been parked in the same spot for so long that no one paying it any attention: “I went to the FSB, they said that if he was kidnapped and someone asked for money. I should tell them. There have been 12 different investigators now. They change them like they change their gloves, no one wants to be connected to this.”

He was in no doubt that Seimar’s disappearance and the others were staged to scare the Tatars, to divide them and force them to give up their opposition to Russia. Almost five months have gone by now without word, and his wife has taken ill from the stress. She no longer goes out.

Zinedinov was trying to stay calm.

"We survived the communist times, Stalin, Lenin," he said. "We will survive this Putin too."