It’s such an appealing idea, it sounds so easy. But it’s when you get to the second layer of activity and then the third and fourth it gets complicated. For example, imagine a Liberian citizen goes to Spain and in Spain he manifests symptoms and people in Spain get it. Do you now expand the travel ban to include Spain? Somebody from Spain goes to the U.K. and now it’s there, so do you include the U.K.? Now somebody who gets it there turns out to be a U.S. citizen and wants to come home to get treated. Do you let the citizen in?

Those complications alone wouldn’t have stopped the Bush Administration from imposing a ban. But officials also became convinced the ban just wouldn’t be very effective. People determined to evade travel restrictions, particularly family members, would find ways to do so. Models predicted that a ban might delay transmission to the U.S., not stop it altogether. Avian flu was airborne, so it's not quite the same situation. But models of Ebola's spread have come to similar conclusions. “I was honestly intrigued by the idea that, for periods of time, you could stop this,” Leavitt said. “I just became persuaded after studying it, and working through what you’d actually be undertaking, that you’ll end up burning up a lot of resources and still get overtaken by the biological spread anyway.”

There’s also a danger that restrictions would push transit into the shadows and underground, making it more difficult to keep track of who was where. “If [a ban] could be carried out, it might be effective in the narrow sense of preventing the entry of persons from those countries,” says Melinda Moore, a physician and public health expert who used to work at CDC and now focuses on these issues at the RAND Corporation. “But then again, it might drive people underground to game the system and circumvent ‘detection,’ to the detriment of everyone.”

Are these arguments ultimately persuasive? I think so, in part because I trust the medical experts who keep saying that the U.S. simply isn’t prone to a very large outbreak. It’s easy to forget, with the nonstop coverage on cable television, but only two people have contracted the disease here. Both were nurses exposed to a very sick patient at a time, and in an environment, when the public health system was seeing these cases for the first time. Everybody, from officials at the CDC to workers on the front lines, has learned from recent mistakes.

Most (though not all) experts I know agree. The data and research suggest that there are bound to be more cases here but there are not bound to be many more cases here—and that the top, overriding priority for U.S. policymakers should be doing everything possible to fight Ebola at the source, lest it spread and become a chronic, lingering menace to public health not just abroad but also here. Says Moore, “The best way to protect Americans, which is the objective of this potential policy, is to go all-out to curtail the epidemic in Africa while also ramping up hospital preparedness here in the USA.”

But reasonable people can hold different views and I, for one, would like to see officials think through a travel ban and how it might work in practice. One reason the proposal is tough to evaluate is that it’s not clear precisely what it would entail and what is actually possible. For example, could Customs and Border Patrol actually screen for and keep out all travelers to the region? Could the U.S. military create an ongoing airlift? If so, how quickly? As Moore explains,

Potential new policies, such as the proposed travel bans, should be examined from various perspectives before decisions are made. What is the objective? How would it be carried out? How feasible is it? How timely could it be? How effective could it be in the best case scenario and how effective is it likely to be in practice? What are potential unintended negative consequences, and how likely are they? How acceptable is the policy/intervention to those involved? Are there alternative approaches that could achieve the same ends but with a better profile in terms of effectiveness, feasibility, acceptability, etc?

That last point, about "alternatives," is important. Officials should also think through restrictions that fall short of a ban. Visitors from the three affected countries are already subject to tougher airport screenings, with monitoring and even quarantines possible at the discretion of officials on the scene. Perhaps, as a rule, all visitors from West Africa should be subject to three weeks of monitoring and loose travel restrictions within the U.S. That approach would seem to have some appeal. It wouldn’t be the kind of deprivation or hardship that would discourage aid workers, or prod people into evading controls. But it would allow public health authorities to keep close tabs on anybody at even moderate risk of getting Ebola and, upon becoming symptomatic, transmitting it.

Such a solution would essentially treat visitors from the region the way we now treat health care workers who have come in contact with Ebola patients. It wouldn’t be perfect, but it might help without hurting, and perhaps ease public anxiety—which, in a situation like this, can be an important public health measure all on its own.