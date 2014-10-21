The news about Ebola last week was relentless, depressing, and scary. On Monday the news was reassuring and even a little hopeful, thanks to a pair of key developments.

One was in Texas, where, according to authorities, more than 40 people who’d had possible contact with Thomas Duncan emerged from a 21-day waiting period with no signs of the disease. The group included Duncan’s fiancée, Louise Troh, and three other family members who had been with Duncan after he arrived in Dallas and fell sick. Federal and state officials are still monitoring more than 100 other people, mostly in Texas. So far, none have shown signs of the illness, although the last ones won't clear the 21-day period until early November.

The other development was in Nigeria, which World Health Organization officials declared “Ebola-free,” meaning it had been through two full incubation periods (basically, six weeks) without any new cases. Ebola had come to Nigeria the same way it came to the U.S.—through an infected international visitor. But Nigerian officials and health care workers (including one heroic physician, who later died) acted swiftly to isolate the sick and track down possible contacts. They didn't ban travel. Instead, they conducted some 18,500 in-person interviews, eventually identifying nearly 900 people who might have interacted directly or indirectly with the first infectious patient. In the end, Ebola infected just twenty people, killing eight of them.

Things could still get worse. New cases could still pop up in either the U.S. or Nigeria, whether it’s from somebody authorities are still watching (in the U.S.) or from some new visitor who slips through enhanced screening procedures. But the latest news is one more reason to dial back the Ebola panic, which by late last week had thoroughly suffused U.S. politics. While American officials got some things wrong, clearly, they also got some things right—both here and in Nigeria, where staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control were acting as key advisers. As Harold Pollack observed on Monday in Politico magazine, the available evidence suggests that the public health system, although not perfect, is working.