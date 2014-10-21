Ever wonder why conservatives don’t believe humans are causing global warming, despite widespread agreement among scientists? Or that President Obama was born in America, even though he has produced his birth certificate? One reason could be the right-wing echo chamber—the tendency of conservatives to get the vast majority of their news coverage from Fox News or conservative radio stations, distrust all other news sources, and have mostly like-minded friends.

Today we have new evidence that the tendency is real—and is much stronger on the right than left. It comes from a new survey by the Pew Research Center, which surveyed 2,901 people and divided them into five categories—“consistently liberal,” “mostly Liberal,” “mixed,” “mostly conservative,” and “consistently conservative”—based on 10 questions about their political values. Among consistently conservative respondents, 47 percent chose Fox News as their main source “for news about government and politics.” The next largest group, 11 percent, chose local radio. Responses among liberals, by contrast, were much more fragmented. Fifteen percent of consistently liberal respondents chose CNN, 13 percent chose NPR, 12 percent chose MSNBC and 10 percent chose the New York Times.

Pew also asked whether the respondents trusted a given news source (or hadn’t heard of it). Eighty eight percent of consistently conservative respondents said they trust Fox News, compared with 52 percent of consistent liberals who say they trust MSNBC. In fact, among consistently conservative respondents, only four news sources are trusted by at least half the respondents: Fox News, Hannity, Rush Limbaugh’s radio and Glenn Beck’s radio show. For consistently liberal respondents, there are nine: NPR, PBS, BBC, New York Times, NBC News, CNN, ABC News, MSNBC and CBS News.

This echo chamber doesn’t just exist among conservative media choices. It also is a feature of their daily lives. Sixty-six percent of consistently conservative respondents say that most of their friends share their views on government and politics. Only 29 percent have close friends with different views. When asked to name three people with whom they most often talk about politics, only 16 percent of consistently conservative respondents name a liberal as at least one of the three. This dynamic exists on the left, too, but it’s not quite as pronounced. Fifty-two percent of consistently liberal respondents say their close friends share their political views. When asked to name three friends with whom they talk politics most frequently, only 30 percent chose at least one conservative.