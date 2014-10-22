“It was like they were forcing this pseudo culture on us, and it was just such a turn off,” my friend Tanya recently told me. “None of us really accepted that that was what it was to be Ukrainian.”

In 1995, Ukrainians may not have completely understood themselves as a nation, but they were all united with a common goal: survival. They were also united in blaming politicians, whom they saw as being more interested in lining their own pockets. Those politicians played up regional differences during elections, particularly after the Orange Revolution of 2004, and during the election of Moscow-favored Viktor Yanukovych. Much of the debate centered on whether Ukraine’s future lay within the European Union or with a Russia-dominated economic block. Anti-Western rhetoric was fueled by Russian media, which remained a popular medium for the country’s Russian-speaking population.

Meanwhile, Putin wasn’t taking any chances with another Western-oriented color revolution in his neighborhood. He started shutting down U.S.-funded programs almost immediately after he came to power. Peace Corps was kicked out for "spying" in 2003; USAID completely withdrew in 2012. At the same time, Russia began implementing its own form of soft power: Nongovernmental organizations pushing a pro-Russia agenda popped up across Ukraine, particularly in the east and in Crimea.

Ukraine has become a country I never could have imagined during my two years of Peace Corps service or the many years I've covered the region as a foreign correspondent. Whereas a year ago it was hard to get editors interested in articles about Ukraine, today most of my reports contain horrific stories about the more than 3,500 civilians killed in the fighting in the east. They all have datelines from small eastern villages most Ukrainians had never heard of before April.

In Kiev, they chant, “Death to the enemy!” while in the east they shout, “Stop fascism!” The deep divisions have torn apart families and friends.

I’ve fallen out with a family I called my own during my two years as a volunteer. Back then, they took me in, watched over me and taught me to speak Russian. The last time I saw them, conversations about the conflict became too tense. I got tired of trying to prove to them that the Russian propaganda was wrong. They stopped listening, and I stopped coming around to visit.

On the other hand, Ukrainian friends who never expressed much interest in their country are now motivated by a growing patriotism born out of what they consider to be Russia’s direct involvement in the eastern rebellion and the annexation of Crimea. Blue and yellow flags are everywhere, and it’s an odd day when you don’t hear the national anthem, “Ukraine Is Not Yet Dead,” at least once in Kiev.

But what kind of nation will this be if the rebel-controlled areas in the east become another frozen conflict, like South Ossetia in Georgia or Transnistria in Moldova? Many analysts say it’s headed in that direction, and that this was Putin’s goal all along—to destabilize Ukraine enough to prevent it from turning westward.

Given that the monthlong ceasefire has featured plenty of firefights and deaths, and one separatist commander declared the détente over on Monday, it’s hard to disagree.

“I’ve seen so many weird things happen in Ukraine in the last year, that I believe any scenario is possible now,” my friend Dima told me a few weeks ago, over a beer in Donetsk. “But it will never be like it was before, that’s for sure.”