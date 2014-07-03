There’s a Russian proverb that advises, “The less you speak, the wiser you’ll be.” Many others offer similar counsel, such as “Talk, but don’t blab" and "I’d talk some more, but a neighbor’s at the door." In other words: Keep your mouth shut. My family of Soviet émigrés taught me to follow that advice—especially when it comes to politics. It's no wonder, then, that two of my relatives living on opposite sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are barely speaking to each other right now.

Irina, my second cousin, still lives in Kharkiv, one of the first Ukrainian cities where separatists staged protests earlier this year. The city has since quieted down, but just last week local police reportedly assaulted pro-Ukrainian demonstrators in the city center, and three Ukrainian troops died when their helicopter crashed nearby. Some 40 years ago, Irina's sister Tanya moved to the Russian city of Rostov, a three-hour drive northeast of Moscow. The sisters are used to keeping in touch over the phone, and with the occasional visit. Lately, however, the information war between Russia and Ukraine has made that impossible. Russian state television channels have been entirely blocked in Ukraine, and Ukrainian channels are inaccessible in Russia; Irina and Tanya are exposed to completely opposite sets of information about what’s going on in the conflict, and each thinks the other is insane for believing what she does.

“My Ira in Kharkiv, she doesn’t see what’s going on there,” Tanya told me over the phone. “They show everything to us on the television. I watch programs that Ira doesn’t see in Kharkiv.” Tanya recited all of the news items that she had seen on Russian TV—that Ukrainians had bombed a synagogue and a kindergarten, that Chechen soldiers had freed Russian journalists being held captive and starved in a ditch, that Ukrainian fascists were preparing Jewish pogroms. “Today, 13,000 refugees arrived in Rostov from Ukraine. These people are running away from Slavyansk and Luhansk, because there are bombs flying everywhere," Tanya said. "There are no Russians there, they’re all Ukrainian fascists."

Tanya said she and her friends in Rostov were doing everything to help Ukrainian refugees, and that all the locals support Russia’s efforts in Ukraine. Tanya is worried about Irina, but said that when they talk on the phone, “We don’t talk about political things anymore. When all this started in Kiev, I was telling her what I knew and she said, ‘Tanya, all of that is not right.’ She doesn’t have any idea.”