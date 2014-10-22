Original supporters of PASPA hoped that limiting sports betting would prevent minors from gambling and help reduce crime along with preventing match fixing. But Varga argued otherwise. “Betting should stay illegal not because it poses a dangerous moral hazard to individuals but because it leads to a marked increase in match-fixing,” he wrote. To support this conclusion, he pointed to European countries where sports betting is legal that have had high-profile cases of match-fixing—like Greek soccer, where match-fixing is “institutionalized.” But correlation isn’t causation. There are also countries like Britain and Australia where sports betting is also legal and widespread and match-fixing is rare.

“Sports betting is a $1 trillion industry globally,” Varga noted. “Why should the U.S. be left on the sidelines while the rest of the world profits?” But America isn’ton the sidelines. Americans spend about $380 billion on illegal sports gambling every year, according to some estimates. That means in 2012 Americans spent more on illegal sports betting than on prescription drugs and nearly five times that year’s lottery sales. Why hasn’t this led to match-fixing in U.S. sports (as far as we know)?

Varga’s argument rests on the notion that if refs, coaches, and players can legally gamble on sports they will be motivated to throw or call games for financial gain. But illegal betting poses the same risk. If gambling were done through legal channels, it would be much easier for the leagues to spot those connections and discipline offenders. Additionally, bribery of an athlete is already a federal crime and that will not change if states were allowed to legalize sports betting.

Varga raised the specter of organized crime, but the international examples he cited have little bearing for the U.S. The very same organized crime syndicates that engage in match-fixing in other nations (such as the Triads in China) operate within the U.S., yet match-fixing is rare here. Perhaps there are more differences between U.S. sports and the rest of the world beyond the legal status of sports gambling?

For an answer, we can look to the “black sox scandal,” the White Sox team that conspired to throw the 1919 World Series. Varga warned of a repeat of this episode if we legalize sports betting. But this story serves a good example of why match-fixing is an anomaly in U.S. sports—and will remain so even with legalized sports betting. All eight players involved in the scandal were banned from Major League Baseball for life. Today, American sports leagues take gambling by players and match-fixing very seriously: The NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling; the MLB and NFL prohibit gambling by players, coaches, and referees; and the NBA prohibits betting on NBA games. Match-fixing carries serious consequences such as lifetime bans and civil lawsuits—as happened to Tim Donaghy, the NBA referee who in 2007 was accused of betting on and fixing matches. And let's not forget Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, who was banned from the game and remains ineligible for the Hall of Fame.