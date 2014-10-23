The story of Michael Brown’s killing may seem like a distant memory. After dominating the news for several weeks in August, and focusing national attention on race, it gave way to the Ray Rice controversy and then Ebola—and largely fell from public view. But the saga is far from over, as the people of Ferguson, Missouri, would be the first to tell you.

The details of what happened on August 9, when Officer Darren Wilson shot Brown in the middle of the street, are still unclear. And the legal ramifications are, as of this moment, undetermined. Everybody is waiting for a Grand Jury to finish sifting through the evidence and to render its judgment—not on whether Wilson is guilty of a crime, which only a trial could settle, but whether there’s even good cause for charging him.

Deliberations are secret, so nobody on the outside knows what the Grand Jury members are thinking. But two developments from the last 48 hours may offer clues about what the final decision will be. One is an official autopsy report, produced by the St. Louis County medical examiner and then obtained by reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The other is a story by reporters at the Washington Post.

My colleague Danny Vinik has been through the reports and can walk you through the details. Among the key findings, he explains, are signs that Brown did not have his hands up to surrender, as some witnesses have claimed: