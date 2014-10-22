The Centers for Disease Control just announced new measures designed to stop international visitors from spreading Ebola in the U.S. Under the new system, anybody who has been recently to Guinea, Liberia, or Sierra Leone will be subject to what CDC officials call “active monitoring”—which will involve, among other things, mandatory temperature checks for 21 days after arrival in the U.S.

It’s not the travel ban that Republican politicians, some Democrats, and most of the public seem to want. But, if the experts are right, that’s a good thing: The new proposal will make the public safer, at least at the margins, without imposing restrictions that would, indirectly, make the epidemic worse.

Here’s what “active monitoring” will entail, if you enter the U.S. after a recent visit to one of the West African nations with ongoing Ebola outbreaks:

First, you’ll go through the special screening that’s been in place for weeks, getting an initial temperature check and answering questions about recent contacts. Unless officials decide to isolate you right there, because you are showing symptoms or are at extremely high risk of developing them, you’ll receive an ebola “kit” in a plain brown envelope. It will include a thermometer, as well as an illustrated guide to the disease and its symptoms, a symptom and temperature log, plus a list of important phone numbers. You’ll provide full contact information, including where you will be staying. Then you’ll be instructed to take your temperature twice a day and report in the results, to a local or state department of health, once a day.