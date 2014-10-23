Water scarcity is a real challenge in California right now, but many still view the resource as cheap and plentiful despite the state's drought. In a pair of reports, The Hamilton Project at Brookings Institution suggests that states and local governments can change that perception by raising the price of water.

Cheap water, in fact, is making it harder for officials to discourage overconsumption in California's drought. Even though the state has already turned excessive water use into a crime, California's own water officials are guilty of taking too much. You might expect water-scarce parts of the country to pay higher rates. But that's not usually the case. As you can see in this chart, water-use rates have little connection to geographic region, and even less connection to drought. Los Angeles and San Diego are western cities with more expensive rates, while Denver, El Paso, Phoenix, and Las Vegas are relatively inexpensive, according to Brookings:

One of the reasons it is more expensive in places like Seattle is because some older cities had to upgrade infrastructure as part of the Clean Water Act, and that cost was then passed on to the consumer.