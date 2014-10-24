Republicans are happy to channel anti-Obama sentiment by shouting “Obamacare” a lot, and by criticizing its unpopular provisions, most of which exist on the periphery of the law’s core benefits. But across the country, wherever they’re trying to win, they are conceding those benefits. Detente in the fight over Obamacare is starting to look like a tacit understanding that Republicans will cede the policy, while Democrats brand themselves with a scarlet “O.”

That would be a perfectly reasonable swap, if Republicans were willing to accept it. But they’re not. Instead, these candidates are dissembling and buck-passing in ways that allow them to avoid culpability for a consistent underlying pledge to do great violence to the law.

Tillis, Brown, and McConnell speak as if they support the ACA’s core goals. But what they’re really doing is handing off responsibility for the law’s new beneficiaries to the governors and legislators in their states, who would have to pick up the pieces if Congress ever repeals Obamacare. If all three of them are serving in the Senate in 2017, under a Republican president, their oblique endorsements of Obamacare’s key benefits would matter only inasmuch as they’d place the onus on other elected officials to limit the collateral damage.

The dying embers of the repeal campaign won’t be completely extinguished until Republicans coalesce around an alternative whose pillars include a coverage guarantee and the goal of universality. Alternatively, Republicans could satisfy themselves with tinkering around the law’s edges, while drifting away from the repeal (or repeal-and-replace) proposition until they abandon it completely.

Several pieces need to fall into place for that to happen, though. The upcoming enrollment period will need to succeed. Eventually, the GOP primary electorate will have to be willing to tolerate a measure of flexibility from its nominee.