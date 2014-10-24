It is dismaying to learn that the two most egregious violations of voluntary self-quarantine for Ebola in the U.S. were committed by health care professionals. The first was the Dallas nurse, Amber Vinson, who took care of “patient zero,” the late Thomas Eric Duncan, and broke her quarantine to board a flight shortly before developing Ebola. And on Thursday night we learned about Craig Spencer, a 33-year-old physician who had just returned home to New York City after heroically treating Ebola patients in Guinea. Astoundingly, the night before, he boarded a subway bound for Brooklyn, bowled ten frames with his friends, and returned to his apartment in Harlem that evening by taxi. The following morning, he developed a fever of 100.3 degrees and, shortly thereafter, found himself in the isolation unit at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital Center.

Voluntary quarantine, staying at home, avoiding contact with others, self-monitoring one’s temperature and any new symptoms are not difficult concepts to understand. It may be lonely, boring or even frightening to follow such edicts. Yet one would assume that if anyone would follow these public health rules to the letter, it would be a physician. Sadly, that old adage, “doctors make the worst patients,” seems to ring especially true when considering Dr. Spencer’s decision to break his self-quarantine and go out for the evening.

I do not know Dr. Spencer and I am in no position to condemn or reprimand him. But I am not all that surprised that he went bowling despite being advised to stay home. I’ve been a physician for well over a quarter of a century and have taught in a medical school for more than 20 years. Consequently, I do know many doctors and the strange thoughts that swirl around in our heads. The question that is keeping me awake Thursday night is not the fear that Ebola will overtake New York City (it won’t) but, instead, what is it about Dr. Spencer's psyche that would facilitate taking such a risk to oneself and to others?

Social critics have observed that in our current era, adolescence often extends to one’s twenties and even one’s early thirties. Psychologically, adolescence is a time when one feels that nothing can hurt you and illness or poor health is for other people. I used to call it the Rambo phase of development. Now, combine that magical thinking with the power and psychological impact of becoming a doctor, being responsible for other people’s lives, and having specialized knowledge and skills that most people only read about or watch on television. Add to this psychological mix of prolonged adolescence the socialization process of medical school and residency training. It is an intense time that thrills many a young doctor and makes him or her feel healthier and stronger than mere mortals.