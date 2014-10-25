Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo are playing doctor. The governors of New Jersey and New York on Friday announced a mandatory quarantine for health care workers who have recently treated Ebola patients in West Africa. Upon returning to the U.S. through JFK or Newark Airports, those workers must now spend 21 days in isolation. State officials are still working out key details, but it sounds like most workers would spend that period inside their homes, although some could end up at medical facilities.

The announcement came one day after Craig Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders, became the fourth person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the U.S. After returning from Guinea on October 17 and going through the enhanced screening at JFK Airport, Spencer had mostly stayed in his apartment. But on Wednesday, the day before he developed a 100.3 fever, Spencer had taken the subway and bowled at an alley in Brooklyn. By imposing a mandatory quarantine, Christie and Cuomo said on Friday, they could prevent such situations in the future.

Are they right? And is a quarantine worthwhile? It's a complicated question. The Centers for Disease Control and most public health experts that I've consulted do not recommend taking such steps because, they say, they are not medically necessary. Ebola patients don’t become contagious until they have real symptoms, such as fever or vomiting. It’s enough, these experts say, if people at risk of Ebola “self-monitor”—i.e., watch out for symptoms and take their temperatures twice a day, reporting in any problems to public health authorities. That’s precisely what Spencer did and, according to every expert I’ve consulted or seen quoted, it’s highly unlikely he gave the disease to anybody. Spencer is now in a special isolation facility at Bellevue Hospital, getting treatment.

Of course, the argument for quarantine may be less about medicine than it is about mass psychology. Ebola is a scary disease and quarantine's main, perfectly worthy goal may simply be to calm the public. But in public health, as in medicine, the first principle is Do No Harm. Medical experts and health officials worry, for example, that quarantine might discourage aid workers from traveling to West Africa, at a time when the region desperately needs more personnel to fight the epidemic.