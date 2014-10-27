The debate over how to treat returning health care workers and other people exposed to Ebola in West Africa stopped got a lot more real—and a lot more intense—over the weekend. Here’s a rough summary of what happened, in case you were watching football rather than Ebola News:

1. Late Friday, Governors Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo announced a mandatory, 21-day quarantine for anybody arriving at JFK or Newark Airports after coming into contact with Ebola overseas. The impetus for the decision were revelations that Craig Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders, had used the subway and gone bowling one day before developing a fever and, then, being diagnosed with Ebola. “A voluntary Ebola quarantine is not enough,” Cuomo said. “This is too serious a public health situation.”

2. Within hours of the announcement, a nurse returning from Sierra Leone became the first person subjected to the new requirement. After Kaci Hickox arrived at Newark Airport, officials transported her to a hospital in the city, where she’s been, ever since, in an isolation tent. She has no running toilet and no shower, and can communicate with visitors only through a plastic window in the tent. Hickox, who apparently has no fever and no symptoms, told media she felt her civil rights were being violated and eventually retained a lawyer.

3. Officials in the New York City were not happy about the new policy. If media reports are right, they found out about it the way most people did—that is, when the governors announced it. Federal officials at the White House, Centers for Disease Control, and National Institutes of Health had little, if any, more warning. But the treatment of Hickox provided an opening for them to push back. “This hero is coming back from the front, having done the right thing, was treated with disrespect was treated with a sense that she had done something wrong when she hadn't,” Mayor Bill DeBlasio said. “We owe her better than that."