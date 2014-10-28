That's a staggering amount of money—even in the prohibitively expensive American political climate. As supporters have pointed out, the amount raised in Santa Barbara is more than three times as much as it took on average to win a seat in the House last election cycle, according to Open Secrets. Indeed, industry spending on the ballot question far exceeds the amount raised in each of the state's 53 congressional races this fall.

No polling data exists, but observers say the election's outcome is still up in the air. They point to the spending habits of energy companies and to previous state-level polls—in May, for instance, a poll commissioned by green groups found that more than two-thirds of Californians back a statewide moratorium.

Meanwhile, about 250 miles north in rural San Benito County (pop. 57,600), industry-backed forces are outspending local anti-fracking activists by a 15-1 margin. And yet, the race is going down to the wire. Environmentalists say they don't have the money to commission polls, but Kristina Chavez Wyatt, the president of a third-party firm Farmhouse Communications that has helped conduct polling for the energy industry, told me the race is "close." (She would not share specific numbers but stressed that many voters were misinformed about the measure.)

In Denton, Texas—a college town of 123,000 people in the heart of the Barnett Shale, where the nation's fracking boom took off—the energy industry has raised about $231,000, according to the latest data, about five times more than supporters of "Pass The Ban." The measure's opponents haven't publicly disclosed their polling data, but the chairwoman of the pro-drilling Denton County Republican Party told the New York Times earlier this month, "If the election were held today, we would lose."

That race has gotten nasty. Two activists from the group Frack Free Denton received death threats. A pro-drilling website run by two local men charges local anti-fracking activists of having ties to the Kremlin. (Some of the activists have appeared on RT, the Russian state-funded news channel.) "I don't even know anyone from Russia and I'm a seventh-generation Texan," says Sharon Wilson, one of the accused. "If I had to predict before they buried us in money, I would say we would have easily won. Now I think it will closer but I still think we'll win."