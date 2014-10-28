On Tuesday, a coalition led by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced an ambitious new philanthropic effort aimed at increasing the ranks of low-income students who apply to and attend our nation’s top colleges and universities. The plan builds on some recent buzzworthy research indicating that only a small percentage of high-scoring, high-GPA students from low-income backgrounds are even applying to highly selective schools, be they Harvard and Princeton or state flagships like Michigan or Wisconsin. After identifying these students, Bloomberg and others plan to match them with counselors who can help them navigate the college application and financial aid process.

It’s hard to argue that we shouldn’t provide more resources and more guidance to high-achieving poor students. It’s a minor tragedy, and an indicator of our lack of mobility in this country, that low-income students are systematically shut out of the schools that overwhelmingly produce our titans of industry, politics, and law. Even President Obama has addressed the issue, recently convening leaders from across the higher education spectrum in an effort to recruit more low-income students to our nation’s most prestigious campuses.

But the Bloomberg coalition's well-intended effort, or anything similar, is unlikely to do much about the fundamentals behind why low-income students and students of color attend and complete college in lower numbers, or that it even identifies the right problems in our higher education system. Let’s call it the Good Will Hunting problem, where there just aren’t enough undiscovered geniuses out there to move the needle on college attainment.

To understand why, one just has to look at how few students would be affected even if this works out. According to the research undergirding Bloomberg's effort, from Caroline Hoxby at Stanford, there is a pool of around 35,000 high-achieving low-income students who could benefit from these types of efforts. Even if there were a 100-percent success rate at inducing these students to apply to top tier institutions and at convincing these institutions to accept underserved students, we’re talking about a population the size of the University of North Texas. Put another way, it would cover less than one-tenth of one percent of the total college-going population in the United States, even in the rosiest scenario. (The coalition says the initiative "aims to directly help as many as 65,000 students," suggesting a slightly different standard for "low income." Nonetheless, that is barely more than the more than the student population of the University of Central Florida, or three-tenths of one percent of the total college-going population.)