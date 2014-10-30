When patients get an early diagnosis, they have a better chance of responding to the various therapies now available. Those include experimental anti-viral drugs, like ZMapp, and blood transfusions from Ebola survivors that contain antibodies to the virus. The treatments also include more mundane (but absolutely essential) medication to help restore lost fluids and to keep electrolyte levels steady, sustaining patients for long enough to let their immune systems overcome the virus. (Julia Belluz of Vox has written a terrific explanation of the treatments and how they work, if you want to read one.)

The relatively high survival rate of U.S. patients so far could reflect a bunch of factors, like age or the small sample size. That is one reason not to get carried away and assume the standard regimen can save all patients. It can't. But physicians and public health experts say it should be able to save most of them. “An Ebola diagnosis need not be a death sentence,” Paul Farmer, an infectious disease specialist at Harvard, wrote in an influential essay for the London Review of Books. “If patients are promptly diagnosed and receive aggressive supportive care—including fluid resuscitation, electrolyte replacement and blood products—the great majority, as many as 90 percent should survive.”

The survival rate in West Africa has been a lot lower than 90 percent. That’s one reason the scale of suffering there is so much larger—and, going forward, scarier. As of Wednesday, more than 4,900 people had already died from Ebola in West Africa, out of more than 10,100 likely cases, according to the official tally from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those numbers are consistent with the historic survival rates, based on previous but more limited outbreaks.

The higher death rate has a relatively simple explanation, one familiar to anybody who has studied health disparities around the world. Health care facilities in the affected countries lack what Farmer has identified as the four S’s: Staff, stuff, space and systems. Except in the most developed areas, the clinics and hospitals don’t have access to even routine medications, common to any American emergency room, let alone newfangled medicines like ZMapp. They may also lack the standard diagnostic tools necessary to adjust treatments. “Right now, many [Ebola treatment units overseas] are not monitoring electrolytes including sodium, potassium, and calcium that are essential to deliver accurate and adequate care,” says Charles van der Horst, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina.

Of course, even those facilities with the right drugs lack supply and capacity to handle the patient load. Personnel shortages are common—and, in some places, getting worse because the healthcare workers, lacking proper equipment to protect themselves, keep getting sick. As Belluz explains: