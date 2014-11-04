It’s easy to recognize the human toll of refusing to expand Medicaid. It’s not so easy to recognize the economic toll. Maybe this chart will help:

It comes from the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute and looks at the implications of that state’s decision not to expand Medicaid eligibility, as the Affordable Care Act’s architects intended. Georgia is one of 23 states, heavily concentrated in the Deep South, where officials have said no to a bigger Medicaid program.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election could change that. As my colleague Alec MacGillis noted recently, for example, 70,000 low-income residents in Maine could get coverage if the incumbent Republican loses. Georgia’s Republican governor could also lose, although it would take a change of heart by the legislature, as well, to expand Medicaid there.

And maybe that’s where the chart, or at least the argument it represents, might help. In Georgia, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 409,000 people fall into what wonks call the “coverage gap”—in effect, too poor to buy even subsidized private insurance, but ineligible for Medicaid because Georgia won’t offer it except to people who fit into a few, narrowly defined categories. The failure to expand Medicaid is a big reason that the overall uninsured rate in Georgia is declining so slowly, relative to states that have expanded the program.