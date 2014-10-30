Ryan Kearney: Earlier this month, I came across a Gawker post titled, “Is This the Scariest American Horror Story Scene Ever?” I had never watched a single second of the series, but the thumbnail image was of a soiled and bloody clown, his lips stretched wide to reveal a grotesque mouth of rotting, oversized teeth. Click. Gawker answered its own question in the affirmative. “I’m not one of those wimps who thinks all clowns are scary, but I do think that scary clowns are particularly scary,” Rich Juzwiak wrote. “Scary clowns in daylight? Terrifying. Scary clowns in daylight who will murder you? I pissed myself all over again typing that.” Given this hard sell, the embedded video could do nothing but disappoint. The scene may have been the scariest one ever on this FX show, but it was too campy to cause any loosening of the bladder.

But it made me miss the clowns that paralyzed my larynx when I was ayoung boy in the ‘80s—from the toy clown in Poltergeist to the real-life clown John Wayne Gacy, who murdered more than 30 people—and it made me wonder why there have been so few frightening clowns of late. Is it that the famous clowns of the past 20 years, The Simpsons’ Krusty and the Insane Clown Posse, have rehabilitated the clown as a humorous character (intentionally or otherwise)? Or is it that clowns just aren’t hip enough for today’s horror auteurs? Whatever the cause, there’s no doubting that when it comes to horror archetypes in American culture, the clown has been supplanted by the zombie. And that’s a shame for one simple reason: Zombies aren’t scary.

Hillary Kelly: Well, you’re right about one thing (yes, only one thing)—that “American Horror Story” clip didn’t remotely live up to the hype. Not even close. The entire scene was more infuriating than terrifying. First of all, it played on the oldest horror trope in the book: Girl and Boy Head to Lonely Local Spot to Make Out, Are So Stupid They Get Themselves Killed. Secondly, the characters’ interactions with Twisty (that’s apparently the clown’s not-at-all scary name) were so baffling they had me screaming at the screen in horror that such abysmal writing was allowed to appear on what used to be one of the most bone-chilling TV shows of all time. Now, this isn’t to say that no clowns are scary. Would I want a clown figurine peering down from a shelf in my bedroom while I slept? No way. Do I think it’s completely bizarre and inappropriate that something called Brushy the Clown was meant to encourage good dental hygiene in me as a child? Absolutely. Would I positively lose it if a clown rang my doorbell late at night while I was home alone? Hell yes. But the clown thing is played out. It hit its peak in Stephen King’s It (which my mother let me read in 6th grade for unknown reasons-thanks Mom!). And It was nightmarish more for the whole syphilis-spreading subplot than anything else. Of course zombies have supplanted clowns as the figures most likely to haunt your dreams. And there are at least 3 reasons why: 1. Clowns just murder you; zombies aren’t so generous. They turn you into some hellish version of what we all sometimes imagine ourselves to be: Lame, unthinking machines programmed to roam the earth in misery. 2. They pretty much always cause the apocalypse. That’s a 2-for-1 horror package right there. 3. Zombies aren’t representative of some “other” figure like clowns are. They’re us. They’re humans. They’re just the very worst versions of what we could be.

RK: Clowns aren’t humans? John Wayne Gacy’s victims beg to differ. Zombies may represent the unthinking office-drone masses, but every single human can relate to a clown: We have all smiled to hide our sadness; we have all cracked jokes when we’d rather cry. That’s a bit maudlin, admittedly, but there’s a reason one of the great pop songs of the twentieth century was about a sad clown, not a sad zombie.1 Depending on the character and narrative, clowns can elicit happiness, sadness, fear, tragedy—and in that way, they embody the spectrum of mankind’s most essential emotions. Zombies evoke existential dread at best; usually, just malaise.On a more literal plane—and this is one thing “American Horror Story” got right—clowns are scarier because they will kill you when you least expect it. As thinking, murderous humans, they appreciate the element of surprise, using their hilarious reputation to lull their victims, whether they be adult or child. Then, wham: a bowling pin to the head. Zombies, on the other hand, never surprise their victims—and thus, the viewer. You can spot them coming from a mile away, always trudging in great numbers down the street or across a grassy field. Anyone with legs can outrun them. If a zombie somehow kills you, then you deserve to be (un)dead.