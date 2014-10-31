Environmentalists have seen this situation before, and they know what to do about it. An oil company wants to profit from Canada’s vast tar sands, so it proposes a new pipeline that will carry the crude oil so it can be refined and exported at the coast. Opponents—residents, environmentalists, and local businesses—must mobilize against it, creating a logistical and legal nightmare for the company. The hope is that the company eventually gives up, because the pipeline becomes too unprofitable a project.

It’s the way environmentalists have fought Keystone XL, which has faced six years of resistance, and three other pipeline proposals that many in the U.S. probably don't even realize exist. On Thursday, TransCanada, the same company behind Keystone XL, decided to make yet another try—this time by filing an application for a new pipeline it's calling Energy East. The pipeline would carry crude oil from Alberta some 2,900 miles to eastern refineries, and some of the oil will be delivered by tankers down to the Gulf Coast. It’s a more expensive option, to be sure, but this effectively eliminates the need for U.S. federal approval.

The environmentalists are gearing up to fight this one, too. Will they succeed?

Energy East would be even bigger than Keystone XL, carrying 1.1 million barrels of oil a day. (Keystone would carry just 700,000). There’s existing natural gas pipeline along most of the route; TransCanada would adapt it, then construct new infrastructure at the ends. Now that it has formally submitted its application, the review process under the Canada’s National Energy Board will take roughly 15 months.