Clashes over wildlife are hardly new to the American West. But today’s concern over the sage grouse is doing something very different from what yesterday’s worry over the spotted owl accomplished. Instead of prompting a war between nature-preservers and nature-exploiters, it’s uniting strange bedfellows who have gambled that their divergent interests all are best served if they join forces to try to protect the environment and the economy simultaneously. The green movement cut its teeth on the notion of opposing growth, but now, in an age of climate change, it too wants growth of a certain sort, particularly of large-scale renewable-energy operations. When those green-growth goals clash with other green goals—such as protecting critters—the environmental movement is having to make some hard choices. The alliance in favor of state action to protect the grouse is tentative, it’s controversial, and it may well break apart. But so far it’s sticking.

The greater sage grouse is an iconic feature of the American West. The birds can stand up to 2 feet tall and weigh as much as 7 pounds, and they sport big fans of feathers on their rumps that resemble crowns. They’re famous for their grand mating ritual, which occurs in “leks,” areas of the range to which the birds return yearly to mate. The males preen around, repeatedly billowing out their chests to attract females. At one time, millions of greater sage grouse occupied more than 290 million acres of sagebrush in the West, the federal government says. Today, the population of birds across a swath of the country known as the “Sagebrush Sea” has declined to between 200,000 and 500,000 birds.

Controversy over the grouse has played out for years. In 2005, the federal government decided not to put the greater sage grouse on the Endangered Species List. Environmentalist sued, a federal judge overturned the decision, and in 2010, the government said the grouse indeed justified threatened status. That set off a high-stakes scramble by the 11 states where the grouse lives to come up with their own conservation plans that would protect the grouse enough to stave off a federal listing.

The push to keep out the feds is now reaching a fever pitch as the September 2015 deadline for Washington to decide whether to list the greater sage grouse slowly approaches—and it’s bringing together some unlikely allies. In September, Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced that the state plans new restrictions on oil and gas activities in grouse territory and new funding for activities including fire management, bird-friendlier fencing, and the removal of perches for raptors that prey on the grouse. Other states, including Wyoming, have rolled out similar initiatives. “At the end of the day nobody got everything they wanted,” Bullock said, “but we know that by coming together and working together we’re going to be in a lot better position than if ultimately we can’t manage this and it’s managed by Washington, D.C.” (The states’-rights rhetoric on the range is evocative of the language used in the South during the civil-rights era.)

Washington, it turns out, doesn’t disagree. In the lead-up to the midterms, the administration has made it clear that it wants to avoid the political fight that putting the grouse on the Endangered Species List would surely unleash. If the federal government can be seen as protecting the grouse without clamping down on development in the West, all the better. So the administration is acting as cheerleader, urging industry, environmentalists, landowners, and state officials to hatch grouse-protection plans of their own.