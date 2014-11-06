ET: An increasing number of news outlets have race and ethnicity reporters. Why do you think that’s happening now?

TV: It has to do with the innate competitiveness that exists among us. I think it’s also reflective of the changing demographics in this country, that now there are more forums to put out this type of work. Before, you were really relegated to a TV spot or an article, but now people are having these conversations that are going beyond that. I wrote two front-page stories about Twitter campaigns [one on black Twitter activism during Ferguson, the other on racial tensions at colleges.] For The New York Times, that’s a shift. That’s saying that these conversations about race are going beyond what they used to be. Look at Off Color—it’s a web project. I don’t know if there was any print at all. This was all digital first and web only. A lot of these conversations and beats, including what NPR is doing with Code Switch, are happening on blogs and social media, not so much on traditional media.

ET: Why is it important that the Times, specifically, has someone dedicated to this beat?

TV: We’re not the only ones, but once we weigh in on a topic, the story does tend to get picked up. There’s a crazy level of responsibility for us to get it right, and with my work, I’ve tried to make sure we’re telling the full story and we’re as nuanced as possible. And I think that’s been appreciated, including with Off Color. I’ve heard a lot of people say, “You guys finally got it right.” Mainstream media often gets criticized for not doing that. We’re trying to tell the stories that aren’t as obvious to people and do have a level of nuance that perhaps get lost often, particularly when you’re a larger news outlet.

ET: I’m a young, Asian-American reporter, and one of the things that I think people like me struggle with is not wanting to be pigeon-holed into just reporting on identity issues. Do you have any advice for journalists of color who are just starting out?

TV: Young journalists of color shouldn’t shy away from reporting about race and ethnicity, but they also shouldn’t feel obligated to report about race and ethnicity. The way they do that is by entering into fields that are non-traditional fields of reporting for them, whatever that may be. If you’re interested in politics, do it. If you’re interested in business, do it. I do think political and business reporting are two areas that have historically had an underrepresentation of journalists of color. That’s where there could be some very interesting opportunities.